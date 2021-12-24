Subaru will unveil a new race-car concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru is a brand that you just always expect something neat out of during the annual Tokyo Auto Salon. And in 2022, it appears things will be no different.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that its performance wing, Subaru Tecnica International (STI), will be unveiling a brand-new concept race car called the STI E-RA at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

Very few details have been announced, but the company says it’s going green with this unveiling, opting to build a “future motorsport vehicle” for a “carbon-neutral era.” A teaser image was also released, showing off the concept’s C-shaped headlights and STI badging. Nice.

Subaru will also be displaying a handful of other rides at the show. These include new performance versions of the WRX, the Levorg, and the all-new Subaru BRZ wrapped in STI parts. You can also catch the company’s BRZ GT300 race car that competed and won the top prize in this year’s Super GT series.

The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon will be held from January 14 to 22 at Makuhari Messe. We’ll be sure to have images of the vehicles mentioned above as soon as Subaru reveals them in full next month. Are you excited?

