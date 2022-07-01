The new Suzuki Brezza could be the Vitara replacement we’re looking for

Suzuki recently teased the next-generation Brezza, a smaller and more affordable Vitara that’s sold in India. The new crossover has now been unveiled, and we’re thinking it could make for a nice Vitara replacement after the latter’s recent demise.

The new Brezza debuts with undoubtedly more modern styling than its predecessor and the Vitara. A pair of aggressive-looking headlamps that give off a nice light signature flank the gunmetal trim on the grille.

Now, are you familiar with the nostril-like openings on the S-Presso’s front fascia? You’ll find a couple of those right below the Brezza’s hood and around the Suzuki badge, and it looks interesting, to say the least. On its bumper, the Brezza gets a mix of black plastic with a gray skid plate.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Out back, the Brezza also has a very rugged look to it. The wraparound black plastic cladding underneath are fitted a bit high onto the liftgate and is accentuated by a large rear skid plate. As for the taillights, they somewhat feature an inverted shape of the headlamps.

The Brezza shown in the photos features a two-tone exterior with a blacktop, along with roof rails and a sharkfin antenna. Single-tone color options are also available.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The two-tone theme carries over to the interior. Sort of. The cabin mainly gets a mix of dark- and light-colored material, but there are additional brown trim and silver accents on the dash and door panels.

Amenities here include the power sunroof, a nine-inch infotainment system, a wireless charging dock, and a colored head-up display for the driver. The 360-degree-view camera is used through the head unit.

The Brezza also boasts connectivity through the Suzuki Connect App, through which users can remotely access the vehicle’s A/C or monitor vehicle status, location, and various trips.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Under the hood of the new Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that can be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is equipped with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid System that features idle stop-start functionality, torque assist, and regenerative braking. According to Suzuki, the Brezza’s hybrid setup can do up to 20.15km/L.

Safety tech in the Brezza include the six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, and ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Vitara is nearly 200mm longer, about 100mm taller, and around 200mm wider than the Brezza. The downsizing will potentially lead to fuel savings, though, so we’re guessing the Brezza could actually work in our market. Do you guys think Suzuki Philippines should give this a shot?

More photos of the 2022 Suzuki Brezza:

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

