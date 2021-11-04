The all-new Suzuki Celerio will be launched in India soon*

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any big updates about the Suzuki Celerio. Frankly, the tiny hatchback’s been looking a bit dated for a while now, especially with the recent arrival of refreshed competitors, not to mention a new stablemate in the S-Presso.

That’ll soon change, as Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the all-new Celerio in India soon. Various reports from ’round the web say that ‘soon’ means November 10. Mark your calendars.

The carmaker hasn’t revealed much about the vehicle yet, but it’s already accepting reservations. And thanks to the promotional video embedded below, we get a good look at the Celerio’s front end and interior. Look:

There are several important bits we get from the brief clip. First, the Celerio will come available with an automatic gearbox that has a manual mode. It’ll also be equipped with a smart keyless entry system and push-to-start ignition, as well as an Apple CarPlay-compatible touchscreen display.

Continue reading below ↓

We reckon these extra tech will be reserved for the higher variants in the lineup, but we expect to see that fresh cabin across the range.

PHOTO BY MSArenaOfficial on YouTube

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY MSArenaOfficial on YouTube

Continue reading below ↓

The video also gives us a good-enough view of the hatchback’s front fascia, and it shows how the next-gen model will feature much more modern styling. Judging by the image, the new Celerio will have a beefier-looking face similar to that of its stablemates like the Ciaz and the Dzire. It’ll sport an entirely new grille to go along with a large chunk of black plastic accentuating the front bumper.

That’s about all we have for now, but if the reports hold true, then we’ll be seeing this tiny hatch in all its glory in just a week. What else would you like to see in the new Celerio when it launches?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.