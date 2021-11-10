Meet the all-new Toyota Avanza

It feels as though the current Toyota Avanza has been in dealerships forever, right? Well, in automotive lifespan terms, it has been around for a really long time. The second-generation MPV was revealed a decade ago before it arrived in our market in 2012. Since then, we’ve seen numerous facelifts and variants come and go. Now, at along last, the all-new version has been unveiled over in Indonesia.

The third-generation Toyota gets LED headlamps both front and back. The lower-spec E variant comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, while the G variant features 16-inch two-tone alloys. Also available with the top-spec G are auto-retractable side mirrors and LED rear combination lamps. All variants get MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam in the rear.

Inside, the all-new Avanza features a redesigned dashboard with a floating nine-inch (seven-inch for the E variant) infotainment display in the middle. The seats feature what Toyota calls a ‘long sofa’ mode, where the rear seats combine with the ones up front to create a lounge-like experience. Other amenities available in the G trim include a 4.2-inch TFT display, a tilt- and telescopic-adjustable sterring wheel with audio controls, and push-button start.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Powering the third-gen MPV are two engine options: a 1.3-liter in-line-four with 97hp and 122Nm paired to a five-speed manual transmission on the E variant, and a 1.5-liter capable of 105hp and 137Nm mated to either a five-speed manual or a CVT for the G. For the first time in the model’s history, this version runs on a front-wheel-drive configuration.

In Indonesia, the all-new Avanza comes in five colors: Purplish Silver, Gray Metallic, Black Mettalic, Silver Mica Metallic, and White. Prices start at 206,200,000 Indonesian rupiah (around P724,000) for the E, and 228,500,000 rupiah (P803,000) for the G.

Considering that its global debut took place in a Southeast Asian country, we figure it won’t be long before we see our own official launch. Looking forward to seeing the all-new Avanza in the metal?

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota



See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.