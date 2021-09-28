Chevy gives us our first look at the Corvette Z06 ahead of its October launch

Chevrolet has been teasing the upcoming Corvette Z06 for quite a while, but now the carmaker has gone all out and given us a good look at the supercar ahead of its launch.

“Who needs spy photos when you’ve got the real thing?” Chevrolet’s tweet reads. Now, Chevy only gave us one photo, but it already shows a good chunk of the Z06.

Continue reading below ↓

There are barely any noticeable aesthetic changes here. The only difference you’ll see at first glance are the slightly reshaped vents on the doors. There are also new wheels underneath, too.

Then again, the image shows the Z06, not the Z07. If Chevrolet does have a Z07 performance package ready for the C8 just like in the past, then we can expect that one to have more performance-oriented bits such as aero upgrades all around.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In any case, what most people are dying to see is the engine powering this Corvette, not the car’s design. Several reports from around the Internet have said that the Z06 will pack a 5.5-liter V8 that produces more than 600hp. The V8 is also said to have a flat-plane crankshaft, and that it’ll rev up to 9,000rpm.

Nothing is confirmed yet as of this writing, but Chevy did give us a preview of what the engine will sound like, so we can at least listen. In case you missed it, we’ve embedded it here. Spoiler alert: It sounds glorious.

Continue reading below ↓

Chevrolet will be pulling the wraps off the Corvette Z06 on October 26—we’ll bring you more details then. For now, you can check out more of Chevy’s Z06 previews below.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.