Car News

On the Civic’s 50th birthday, Honda pulls the camo off the all-new Civic Type R

It’s still a teaser, but we now get to see the car without the wrap
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
teaser image of the Honda Civic Type R
PHOTO: Honda
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda Civic
Honda Civic Type-R

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the next-generation Honda Civic Type R, and for good reason. Aside from the fact that Honda has been teasing the all-new hot hatch wrapped in camo, it’s already out there setting records.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer. Honda has now dropped what we assume is the final teaser for the all-new Type R, and it finally features the 2023 model without the camo. We only still get a glimpse, of course, but it’s better than nothing.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Confirmed: Toyota Lite Ace to be launched in PH on July 15, will start at P570k
Muji teams up with Honda to build a minimalist e-bike that costs just P40k*

The big reveal is scheduled for July 21, 2022. This upcoming Type R could be the last of its non-hybrid kind as we know it now that Honda continues its shift toward electrification in the coming years. Of course, we’re stoked for this one. Are you?

Continue reading below ↓

Latest 2023 Honda Civic Type R teaser:

See Also

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Study: The Hummer EV is still worse for the environment than a smaller gas-powered car
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱