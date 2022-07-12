On the Civic’s 50th birthday, Honda pulls the camo off the all-new Civic Type R

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the next-generation Honda Civic Type R, and for good reason. Aside from the fact that Honda has been teasing the all-new hot hatch wrapped in camo, it’s already out there setting records.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer. Honda has now dropped what we assume is the final teaser for the all-new Type R, and it finally features the 2023 model without the camo. We only still get a glimpse, of course, but it’s better than nothing.

The big reveal is scheduled for July 21, 2022. This upcoming Type R could be the last of its non-hybrid kind as we know it now that Honda continues its shift toward electrification in the coming years. Of course, we’re stoked for this one. Are you?

Latest 2023 Honda Civic Type R teaser:

