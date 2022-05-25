This is our first look at the next-generation Honda CR-V

We recently got a peek at what we speculated was the next-generation Honda CR-V. Well, guess what? Honda has finally released the first official images of the all-new model, and the leaked photos check out.

The new CR-V is still shaped similarly as the old one, only it now boasts a sleeker-looking front fascia with less plastic claddings and chrome. The rear, meanwhile, has stylish taillights that carry over the outgoing model’s L-motif, but which give off a more unique light signature.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

10 Hyundai cars we want to see locally when the brand makes its PH comeback

The all-new Honda HR-V bets big on safety, and that makes it worth your consideration

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The photos were all Honda gave us, though. No details or indicative specs whatsoever were provided apart from the fact that the vehicle will be available as a hybrid in North American market. Currently, the CR-V that we have is powered by a 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 118hp and 300Nm, and a 2.0-liter gasoline motor with 152hp and 189Nm.

All we got was a short press release that reads: “Rugged and sophisticated design. Increased versatility. A more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience and more capability. The next generation of Honda’s most popular SUV is on the way. More information on the all-new 2023 CR-V will drop this summer as Honda continues its ‘Year of the SUV.’”

Not really much to go by there. In any case, this new CR-V will be out soon enough, so keep your eyes peeled.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.