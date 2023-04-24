The new Hongqi L5 is China’s answer to Rolls-Royce

Aside from the H6, Hongqi launched another car that would appeal to the traditional wealthy types in China. The Chinese automaker unveiled the new L5, and it’s everything that the sleek and swoopy H5 and H6 sedans aren’t.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

The L5 is essentially Hongqi’s take on the Rolls-Royce Phantom. There’s the throwback styling that’s inspired by the 1950s, as evidenced by those round headlights and fenders. There’s a massive grille at the front that was actually enlarged from the 2014 version. The entire front end is drizzled in chrome, but the lower half of the bumper gets a modern-looking corner air intakes. And, sticking to tradition, there is a red flag hood ornament, a nod to Hongqi’s first car, the CA72.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Opinion: Chinese cars are here to stay. Are we ready?

UN: Only 52% of drivers in PH wear seatbelts

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hongqi

Meanwhile, the sides are inspired by cars from the ‘60s with a smooth and clean look for the doors and fenders. Another bit of retro design is the tall roof and large windows. You’ll also notice that the rear doors are much longer than the front, and that’s because of the L5’s generous wheelbase of over three meters.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the rear, you’ll see a pair of vertical taillights (something you’ll see from Cadillacs for 60 years ago) that are adorned by chrome trimmings on the trunk.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

Inside, it’s old-world luxury with a mix of new-world technology. The steering wheel wouldn’t look out of place from a 1950’s Lincoln, as well as the boxy dashboard design with a short top. Those elements are in stark contrast to the wide screens at the front that displays the instrument cluster and infotainment system. And you can forget out wood, aluminum, or carbon fiber trim. The L5 has jade on its center console.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Thanks to its massive exterior proportions, there’s a huge amount of legroom at the back. The Chinese car market does love its stretched sedans, so the L5 should be a hit for taipans with (very) deep pockets. And while it doesn’t have a rear entertainment system, the L5 has a reclining back seat, along with seat heating and ventilation plus massaging function.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

It seems that Hongqi dropped the V12 option for the new L5. If so, that leaves the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 as the sole powertrain choice. The boosted eight-cylinder engine is good for 355hp and 500Nm of torque. It’s rather conservative for an ultra-lux limo, but the L5 is built for cruising, not high-speed runs.

PHOTO BY Hongqi

The price? Hongqi won’t say anything yet but based on the older L5, it won’t be cheap. The previous L5 carried a base price of about 5,000,000 Yuan, which is roughly P40,000,000 at current conversion costs.