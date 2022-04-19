The refreshed Kia Telluride gets new variants and tech, still looks as bold as ever

After just a little over three years, Kia is now updating its America-built SUV, the Telluride. The new model gets a refreshed look, a chic-looking interior, added tech, and new trim levels. Let’s take a look.

The design isn’t that different from before, as the tiger-nose grille has been retained. But pay close attention and you’ll notice that the rectangular-like pattern has been replaced with a squarish, honeycomb-like design. The vertical LED headlamps as well as the front bumper also get some tweaks. Overall, it’s still a very sharp-looking midsize SUV.

Out back, the taillight pattern has been slightly reworked, and the silver skid plate on the bumper has been removed. The Telluride’s wheels also feature new designs for all variants.

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

Inside the cabin, you’re greeted by a very premium interior. There’s a wealth of leather all around, and there are two seamlessly connected 12.3-inch curved displays mounted on the dash. Kia also redesigned the instrument cluster and steering wheel and introduced new interior color packages with the new model.

PHOTO BY Kia

As mentioned earlier, there are new variants in the lineup. Kia has now introduced the new Telluride X-Line—the replacement for the Nightfall Edition—which features exterior enhancements like the exclusive 20-inch wheels, body-color door handles, and bridge-type roof rails. This one boasts a 10mm increase in ground clearance, improved approach and departure angles, and an upgraded traction control system.

The other new trim is the X-Pro, which builds further on the X-Line’s improvements. The X-Pro—the blue model pictured here—sits on exclusive 18-inch black wheels, has a 110V inverter outlet in the cargo area, and has an increased towing limit of around 1,500kg. The two new variants feature matching X-Line or X-Pro badging around both the exterior and interior.

PHOTO BY Kia

The new Kia Telluride retains its 3.8-liter V6 GDI engine that generates 291hp at 6,000rpm and 355Nm of torque at 5,200rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV also gets a four-wheel independent suspension setup.

The new model also carries over a host of advanced driver-assistance systems from its predecessor. Forward-collision warning and collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, lane-following assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist all come as standard. Features like the surround- and blind-spot view monitors and the parking-distance warning come as added options.

Pretty neat SUV, no? It’s still a bummer it isn’t available here in the Philippines, and we highly doubt it’ll ever be. Also, this or the Hyundai Palisade? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the 2023 Kia Telluride:

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

PHOTO BY Kia

