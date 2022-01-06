Chevrolet is also rolling out electric versions of its Equinox and Blazer crossovers next year

Well, that escalated quickly. But perhaps, considering the rate of automotivedom’s electrification, not quickly enough.

Right after debuting the Silverado EV at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, Chevrolet also confirmed that electric versions of the Equinox and the Blazer will be available for sale beginning 2023. The Silverado EV is of course poised to take on the F-150 Lightning from rival American brand Ford, while the Equinox and the Blazer will be playing catchup to the Mustang Mach-E, which was first launched in 2019. Massive head start, that.

Chevrolet has so far revealed nothing—no specs, not even an image—about the electric Blazer, but we do get a few bits of info on the Equinox EV. It will use GM’s Ultium modular architecture for EVs, and will be available in fleet and retail versions at launch. No word on power or range, but the Silverado’s 24-module battery pack is capable of up 650km. Expect a more compact version—with a fraction less range—for the crossovers.

“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as the second-highest selling brand nameplate,” said company vice president Steve Hill. “Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest-volume segment proves Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”

How affordable? Chevrolet says the estimated starting price for the Equinox EV will be $30,000 (P1.53 million), exclusive of taxes, dealer freight charges, and other fees. The Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895 (P2.24 million), although buyers can get up to $7,500 (P382,300) off in tax incentives.

More as we have it. In the meantime, what do you think about Chevrolet’s electric models? Do you think they will help GM wrest US-market dominance back from Toyota? Also, if you want to get acquainted with the competitor’s offering, check out our Mustang Mach-E review here.

