Meet the Prologue, Honda's first full EV crossover

Back in 2018 – doesn’t that feel like a bajillion years ago? – Honda and General Motors announced a partnership that would spawn two electric SUVs for the Japanese carmaker. The first, Acura’s new ZDX, made its debut at Monterey Car Week in August, and now, Honda’s taking the wraps off its version. Meet the Prologue.

So as not to completely overlap the ZDX, the Prologue will only be available with a smaller, 85kWh battery (the ZDX’s lithium-ion pack has a 102kWh capacity). Both single-motor, front-wheel-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Prologues will be sold, and Honda is only confirming power specs for the latter right now: 288hp and 452Nm of torque.

General Motors’ Ultium battery technology is what powers the Prologue, as well as its platform-mate, the upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV. Honestly, looking at the two SUVs, we much prefer the look of the Prologue – it doesn’t have Chevy’s trying-too-hard-to-look-sporty front end. Available in EX, Touring, and Elite trims, the Prologue will ride on either 19- or 21-inch wheels, but only the top model will have a Sport driving mode, which we’re sure won’t change much.

Honda is targeting a driving range of about 480 kilometers on a full charge, which will make the Prologue competitive against other compact electric SUVs. That said, it’s a bummer the Prologue’s fastest charging speed is 155kW – anything below 200kW is kind of behind the times. Even the Acura ZDX, with its larger battery, can charge at 190kW.

Inside, the Prologue looks like what you’d expect from Honda, with a super simple dash layout and only the most essential buttons and knobs. Every Prologue will come with a standard 11.0-inch driver’s display and 11.3-inch infotainment screen, but they look weirdly staggered, especially since the center unit is, like, perched on top of the dash. Maybe it’ll be better in person. And hey, at least the infotainment system includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Google apps.

When it goes on sale in the US next year, Honda says the Prologue will be priced in the upper $40,000 range which, again, isn’t bad. It’s definitely about time Honda had a fully electric car in its North American lineup, and with solid Ultium bones, the Prologue looks to be a good one.

