Honda gives us our first look at the Prologue, its upcoming electric SUV

About a year ago, Honda confirmed that an all-electric SUV called the Prologue will be launched in 2024. Well, we finally get our first good look at that upcoming EV.

Honda’s website now has a preview of the Prologue as you can see in the photo above. Granted, it’s still a rendering as of this writing, but the image gives us a proper glimpse of the EV’s design.

MORE HONDA STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

To turbo or not to turbo: Which Honda HR-V variant should you get?

Spied: This might be the sixth-generation Honda CR-V

At first glance, we’re seeing hints of the Honda e’s styling—see that black trim flanked by the aggressive-looking headlights? As for the hood, the shape’s giving off strong Civic-ish vibes.

The Prologue gets a touch of ruggedness courtesy of the wraparound plastic claddings and the beefy-looking six-spoke wheels. So far, those shoes are what really stand out—they’re looking pretty sick.

Continue reading below ↓

The press release reads: “The fully electric 2024 Honda Prologue SUV heralds a new era of electrified Honda vehicles. With versatility and driving range on par with our existing rugged lineup of SUVs, the adventure-ready Prologue navigates both daily commutes and weekend getaways with ease.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Prologue is part of Honda’s efforts to achieve a 100% zero-emission lineup in North America by 2040. We expect the carmaker to show us more of this new vehicle in the coming years.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.