Here's what the base model of the all-new Mitsubishi Strada looks like

Typically, when manufacturers premiere a new vehicle, they would show off the top-spec versions first and give most of the press attention to the fully-loaded variants. But the debut of the all-new Mitsubishi Strada was a little different. Aside from showing the range-topping variant, the company also brought out the base model.

The Strada’s base model is the two-door single cab model, and it’s the one that’s squared at the business sector. As you’d expect, it’s devoid of any fancy embellishments seen on the more expensive versions. Being a single cab body, the rear doors and seats make way for a longer bed.

It rides on steel wheels, as expected, along with unpainted exterior trims such as the grille, door handles, and side mirrors. But what caught our attention was the long plastic panel that runs by the bottom of the doors. It seems that it serves as protection for the panel, and it’s a neat little attention to detail.

Even though it’s a base model, the single cab Strada still comes equipped with a touchscreen, at least for the version equipped with an automatic transmission. And yes, even this utility variant can be specified with a self-shifter. What it doesn’t get is the high-definition multi-information display on the instrument cluster. The soft touch panels have also been taken out, as well as the automatic climate control system. For easy cleanup, the seats are trimmed in vinyl and even has rubber floors for good measure.

As for the engine, the entry-level Strada doesn’t get the twin-turbo arrangement from the higher spec variants. Instead, it uses a single-turbo version of the 4N16 MIVEC diesel mill. That said, it still makes decent power at 181hp (3hp more than the old engine) and 430Nm of torque (retained). The four-wheel drive models get a rear differential lock and an electronic limited slip differential, but doesn’t get the seven drive modes. There’s also the ‘low rider’ version with two-wheel drive.

