No more V6: The new Toyota Camry is hybrid-only from now on

Nothing says “mainstream” like a Camry, so it’s no surprise that Toyota didn’t radically change its midsize sedan’s formula for this new generation. The four-door looks largely the same—save for that slick new face—and is offered with much of the same technology.

The one major change is that the Toyota Camry is now a hybrid-only affair, and it can be had with front- or all-wheel drive. That also means there’s no more V6 option. Okay, that’s three changes.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Every 2025 Camry will have a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine with two compact electric motors, making a combined output of 225hp with front-wheel drive or 232hp with all-wheel drive.

How does the AWD system work? It’s an on-demand system that sends torque to the rear axle when needed for acceleration, handling, or a loss of traction. Toyota doesn’t yet specify which of the Camry’s four trim levels—LE, SE, XLE, and XSE—will have the AWD option.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Base LE trims ride on what will surely be puny-looking 16-inch wheels, while SE and XLE trims up those to 18s. The XSE rides on 19s and has a rear lip spoiler and a dual-tip exhaust, because you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Regardless of grade, all Camrys have the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist, lane-keeping tech, and so on.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Moving inside, the Camry LE has cloth seats, the SE gets SofTex faux leather, and the XLE and XSE get real leather with suede trim. LE and SE models use an eight-inch infotainment display, which at least has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But the XLE and XSE embiggen that to a 12.3-inch touchscreen, matching a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. How spiffy.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Following its debut at the Los Angeles auto show this week, the Camry will hit the streets of the world, with sales in North America expected to kick off in March 2024.

PHOTO BY Toyota

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.