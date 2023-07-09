Japanese EV builder AIM will debut its 600hp, RWD sports coupe at Goodwood

Japanese tech company AIM is bringing its EV Sport 01 to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The brand’s first concept car was launched in April, but this is the first time we’ll see the 01 in action. It makes its European premiere to showcase AIM’s advanced electric motor.

As part of the First Glance category at Goodwood, the two-seater sports coupe will debut with a dual-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration of its APM200 high-performance electric motor. AIM claims the 01 has over 600hp, promising it’ll be ‘fast and fun to drive.’

We’re also told the EV Sport 01 has an advanced torque vectoring system and maximum 739Nm of torque. And it’s powered by a large 81kWh battery.

You might think it'll be a proper heavyweight with all of that on board, but we're told that it’s a carbon-fiber dream, weighing less than 1,500kg. It’s also pretty compact—under four meteres long, shy of two meters wide, and only 1.2m tall.

PHOTO BY AIM

The AIM EV Sport 01 has been designed by SN Design Platform, led by Shiro Nakamura. That’s the same Nakamura responsible for icons like the Nissan Cube, Nissan Leaf, and Nissan GT-R.

Yukinori Suzuki, AIM CEO, selected himself to take on the challenge of the Goodwood circuit—because, er, that’s what you get to do when you’re the bossman. He said: “The vision for the AIM EV Sport 01 was fast, and enjoyable to drive, while the mainstream trend for EVs is AWD, the character of this car called for a RWD configuration.

“Having created our own series of advanced electric motors, the AIM EV Sport 01 is also the perfect way to showcase our expertise in advanced powertrain development. I am really excited to be personally driving the car up the hill at Goodwood this year!”

PHOTO BY AIM

Designer Nakamura said: “We learned from the spirit of the great sports cars of the past, helped by the RWD configuration and layout. I wanted to express dynamism with sophisticated elegance through a simple, clean design.

“The EV Sport 01 has minimal form language and avoids exaggerated and complicated surfaces, reminiscent of the great European and Japanese sports cars of the 1960s. Given that inspiration, it is particularly fitting we can demonstrate our car at Goodwood.”

We’re told that the 01 is currently undergoing testing and evaluation, with a hopeful limited production run in the near future.

PHOTO BY AIM

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.