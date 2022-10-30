Alfa Romeo Guilia, Stelvio get a new pair of eyes for 2023

This is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. And Stelvio. And by ‘new’, we of course mean ‘mildly revised’. And by ‘mildly revised’, we of course mean: new lights! A warm welcome back if you will, to two of the best-looking cars in their class.

PHOTO BY Alfa Romeo

And in news that’ll surprise nobody, they remain… good-looking. Alfa’s tidied up the front of both cars – a new finish on the front and lower air duct grilles – which now feature ‘3+3’ full LED adaptive headlights. They’re a nod, apparently, to the SZ Zagato and Proteo concept cars. Surprising references.

The new lights up front are matched by tweaked rear lights on both cars, but otherwise the design has been left well alone. Inside there’s a new version of the touchscreen, configurable to showcase either Alfa’s new design language, or its old one. There’s also the chance to get a Non-Fungible-Token for each model (nope, still no idea).

Same engine line-up, same optional AWD and same optional limited slip diff (model specific). Though a new addition arrives in the form of the ‘Competizione special series’. These cars take the ‘Veloce’ trim as their base, are available with any engine, and feature light grey paintwork, red brake calipers, 21in alloys, a Harman/Kardon stereo and leather on the dash.

And they remain… two of the best-looking cars in their class.

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

