Oh look. Another hyper-exclusive variant of the Range Rover

Land Rover has unveiled a new limited-edition Range Rover, retailing for a charming £250,000 (P16,510,436...sans local taxes). The Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is the latest model of the award-winning SUV and only 16 examples are available. Well, were available.

The launch event didn’t even need to be a success, because all pre-order slots were filled ahead of the do at Stratstone’s fancy Mayfair dealership. So what was so exciting about the Lansdowne Edition?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MG ZS T vs. Geely Coolray Sport: Which is the better subcompact crossover?

Will the next-gen Toyota Innova be called ‘Zenix’ in PH?

PHOTO BY Land Rover

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Built by SV Bespoke, part of Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, this limited edition model is a UK-only special. It features Land Rover’s P530 V8 engine, a direct injection 4.4-liter bi-turbo mild hybrid with all-wheel-drive, a top speed of 250kph, 750Nm of torque and a combined power of 523hp.

Each of the 16 Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition cars feature a unique spec. We’re not going to list all 16 specs here…could make for a boring read, but we can give you the luxurious highlights they all get. Such as the exclusive ‘Lansdowne Grey gloss’ exterior - commissioned specifically for this edition - complemented by the rich, warm brown of the ‘Rosewood’ and ‘Ebony’ interior.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s a darker grey gloss - named Corris - contrast roof, with matching wing caps and wheel inserts to pull the fancy exterior together nicely. Fattorini, reportedly Britain’s oldest family-owned jeweller, has furnished each of the 16 Lansdowne Editions with black chrome badging too.

As for the boot, it’s taken a swizzle around Marksies - ‘This is not just ANY tailgate, it’s a Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition tailgate’. As such, the tailgate has its own ‘event suite’ complete with leather cushions.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And that’s not just any old leather, either. Aniline leather is some of the best you can get. While it needs a fair bit of TLC to keep it in tip-top condition and can fade in direct sunlight - cue all-round privacy glass if you’re smart - the leather looks better with age. It's coupled with Ebony mohair carpets, ceramic switchgear, illuminated treadplates and SV-bespoke puddle lights.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Patrick McGillycuddy, JLR’s UK sales director, said: “The profound desirability of our products has never been so apparent. All 16 of the exquisite Range Rover SV Lansdowne Editions have been sold ahead of reveal, truly demonstrating the appeal of our luxury brands.”

Very special, indeed.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.