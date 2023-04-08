The upcoming all-electric Ram pickup promises up to 800km of range

When we were first told about Ram’s plan for an all-electric pickup, we were suitably impressed with the ambition. Now, Ram has debuted the 645hp beast at the New York Auto Show…and it turns out that most of the numbers involved are rather MASSIVE.

Yep, it would appear that the 2025 1500 REV is ready to graft, because Ram says that it's capable of covering 0-60mph (97kph) in 4.4 seconds thanks to its twin motors and 841Nm of torque. Although straight line sprints aren't really the day-to-day job for pickups, so it'll also haul over three tons and pull more than six. Woah.

Built on the Stellantis STLA Frame platform, there’s an electronic-locking rear diff and multiple drive modes, including two off-roading ones. Oh, and then we get to the range.The 1500 REV comes with a choice of two monstrous batteries; 168kWh or 229kWh. The smaller one targets a range of 563km, while the larger of the two should hit that headline 800km figure. It’s not clear how much payload or towing affects the range, but both specs use an 800V architecture that can support ultra-rapid 350kW charging. That means you should be able to add around 177km of range in 10 minutes.

Ram has also loaded the 1500 REV with all the charging flexibility possible; vehicle–to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid. The power panels in the pickup bed and frunk have outputs of 7.2kW and 3.6kW respectively, covering customers affected by storms or those out-and-about camping. And if you're out on the trails you'll be pleased to know it has a wading depth of up to 24 inches.

As expected there's a fair bit of driver assist tech, too. Multiple sensors mean adaptive cruise control can go hands-free (albeit supervised) where road restrictions allow. There’s also an automated park assist—a solution to ease this particularly hefty EV out of a tight spot. Naturally, the frunk opens with one touch and boasts a capacious 425 liters of storage.

Meanwhile in the cabin, the new Tungsten trim level joins the existing Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, and Limited trims. Tungsten has a blue and platinum color palette, soft furnishings, coupled with metal accents, and foot pedals. There’s also two wireless mobile chargers, a powered lumbar support, and cooled and heated seats with a massage function.

The posh trim offers a powered tailgate and ultra-premium 23-speaker Klipsch audio suite, featuring a 12-inch sub too—which (no offence) does seem mildly excessive given the quiet of the electric motors and the work Ram has done to minimise tire noise with the all-weather Pirelli Scorpions.

Elsewhere inside (as standard), there’s a 14.5-inch touchscreen up front, a 12.3-inch binnacle, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen. There's also a digital rear-view mirror, a 10-inch head-up display—and, depending on trim, that fancy audio system. In a typically American fashion, there are two dozen—yep, 24—different menu systems. Other tech includes being able to use your smartphone as a key and let others use the car in your absence, key-free. (Hello, future)

Passengers can co-pilot, i.e. help with navigation, or watch stuff through HDMI connection. There’s also a bunch of info pages on how well the electric power from that GINORMOUS battery is doing, which is coupled with extra controls for the driver to shift into different driving modes, open and close the frunk and what not. Buy one and for the next four years you'll be at the University of Ram to learn the whole system inside out.

Nonetheless, we're liking the way the 1500 REV looks on the outside with its illuminated front and rear badges and LED headlamps. The charge port is on the driver’s side up front, convenient for a nose-front pull into the charge point bay, and offers both AC and DC port options.

There’s also a humble brag with the Ram’s ‘best lockable bed storage in the segment.’ The RamBox has a 115V outlet and drain plugs on the bottom of the storage bins. Safe to say this thing is trying to cover all bases.

And on that note, more details on a new Ram 1500 REV XR are set to follow this launch. Rumour has it the XR could be a fossil-fuelled hybrid or range-extender that should help some truck buyers manage the transition to electric power.

