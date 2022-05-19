Lexus confirms all-new RX will be unveiled on June 1

It’s been one product launch after another for Lexus. Fresh off the reveal of the new UX, the carmaker is now gearing up to introduce yet another new model: the all-new RX.

Lexus has confirmed that the next-gen model will be unveiled on June 1, 2022 at 9am in Japan—that’s 8am on the same day here in the Philippines. No specifics have been disclosed yet as of this writing, though. All we get is the teaser image above and a short press release that reads: “Details of this all-new RX, the pioneer of luxury SUVs which has undergone a complete renewal, will be announced.”

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

Review: 2022 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT

Lexus says “complete renewal,” so we’re expecting the new design will also come with new engines. And with the carmaker ramping up its electrification efforts, we won’t be surprised if the next RX will be available with an entirely new hybrid powertrain.

Continue reading below ↓

Anyway, we’ll see this all-new RX in all its glory real soon. If you want to keep an eye out for the launch, you can check out this link.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.