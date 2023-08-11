Gaikindo 2023: All-new Toyota Alphard launched in Indonesia, PH launch imminent?

We already know that the Toyota Alphard is coming to the Philippines. After all, it’s already been spotted in the Port of Batangas in Bauan recently. So, the question now is this: when is Toyota Motor Philippines launching the luxury van? Besides, there's possible pricing for it already.

It seems that the local launch is imminent. That’s because the all-new Alphard has just made its ASEAN premiere at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. Not only that, the van was also introduced alongside its even more luxurious counterpart, the second-generation Lexus LM.

PHOTO BY Toyota

In terms of spec, it’s largely similar to the Japanese model. The Indonesia spec seems to have gotten most of the features found in the Executive Lounge version, but there is also a more basic version available with less luxuries.

PHOTO BY Toyota

There are three versions of the Alphard to be offered in Indonesia. It kicks off with the 2.5 X that serves as the base model with cloth seats and whatnot. Sitting in the middle is the 2.5 G trim level, effectively a junior version of the Executive Lounge model in Japan. At the top is the HEV with all the toys and features you want and expect from an Alphard.

As for engine choices, there are two on hand. The X and the G use a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with 180hp and 235Nm of torque. That engine is then mated to a continuously variable transmission. Meanwhile, the HEV benefits from Toyota’s hybrid drive system. It pairs a 2.5-liter Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder to a powerful electric motor. That gives the Alphard HEV a combined system output of 248hp.

PHOTO BY Efrile Labajo - Interesting Car Spotting PH

At the moment, Toyota Motor Philippines has yet to release any teasers for the next-generation Alphard so details are also scarce. But given Toyota’s electrification push, we reckon that the local market will only get one variant with a hybrid powertrain.