Like big station wagons? Then you'll love the all-new Volkswagen Passat

Good news! Volkswagen has revealed the new Passat, and it’s made some significant changes to this ninth-gen (!) effort. Blimey, that makes us feel old.

Chiefly, it'll only be available in wagon guise. Although the popular family hauler is also getting a wider engine choice, as VW paves the way for a switch to electrification.

This new Passat is built on VW’s MQB platform. That’s the same one used for Golf and Tiguan, and it enables VW to capitalise on options. What options? ALL the options.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

It’s expected that this will be the last Passat to have gas and diesel engines, so there are two new plug-in hybrids to ease the transition. The choice of 150kW or 200kW motors, coupled with a 19.8kWh battery, will give the Passat roughly 100 kilometers of electric-only cruising, the brand tells us.

VW has also developed faster charging tech, enabling the Passat PHEV to take advantage of more rapid 50kW DC charge points. Handy. And it reckons that the plug-in tech coupled with the 1.5-litre TSI turbo should be good for nearly 1,000 kilometers for longer journeys.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

There’s also a new 48V mild hybrid on offer for those who don’t fancy the fuss of cables. Two 2.0-liter turbopetrols (pushing over 200 and 250hp respectively) and three 2.0-liter turbo diesels (122, 147 or 187hp) complete the line-up.

All come with an automatic transmission and front-wheel-drive as standard. Unless, of course, you opt for range-topping power. Then you’ll get Volkswagen’s 4Motion ‘intelligently controlled’ all-wheel-drive. See, options.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Inside, the brand claims there’s been a complete redesign. In a leaf from the Skoda Superb playbook, 50mm of extra length in the 2024 Passat has added legroom and increased the cavernous cargo space to 1,920 liters, up from 1,780.

The touchscreen is a larger, landscape display and gear changes are initiated from a stick by the indicators, freeing up central console space.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

In a long-overdue move, VW tells us it worked closely with customers to develop the menu structure in response to feedback: we can only hope all VW infotainment systems become less frustrating as a result.

The Passat’s always enjoyed a reputation for being the affordable family grand tourer, and it's the brand’s third best-seller after the Golf and Beetle.

VW is also keen to highlight the integration of massage seats, assisted parking and adaptive suspension, albeit as – you've guessed it, options – it emphasises the Passat’s definitive position as that tourer, both for families and business execs.

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.