This is the Alpha Wolf electric truck in its final form

Remember Alpha Motor Corporation’s beautiful retro truck concept from several months back? Well, the company has now revealed the Wolf in its final production form.

It looks basically the same as what we’ve seen previously. It’s as boxy as advertised and it’s still got that neo-retro vibe going for it. Alpha calls the truck “manageable” in terms of size, as it only measures 4,828mm long, 1,930mm wide, and 1,700mm tall. Its bed, meanwhile, stretches 1,810mm x 1,580mm x 428mm.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Inside, the Wolf still gets only two seats as standard. There’s a plethora of leather to go around, a digital instrument cluster for the driver, and a wide touchscreen display mounted front and center.

The Wolf can be had with a single-motor RWD or a dual-motor 4WD setup. The truck can go from 0 to 97kph in 6.2sec. Its maximum range is pegged at 400-440km, while maximum towing capacity is 1,360kg.

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha says the Wolf will be available by the end of 2023. For now, the electric truck has been put up on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California.

The company’s statement reads: “Our mission is to build mobility solutions that can move humanity towards an ecosystem of greater sustainability. Alpha Motor Corporation is proud to present the Wolf Electric Truck at The Petersen Automotive Museum.”

“The Wolf Electric Truck is an excellent addition to our ‘Alternating Currents’ exhibit,” said Petersen executive director Terry Karges. “The Petersen strives to showcase automotive innovation through the lens of Los Angeles. Alpha Motor Corporation embodies dedication to sustainable mobility made in Southern California.”

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

So, is this electric pickup something you’d get over, say, the Ford F-150 Lightning or the Tesla Cybertruck?

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

PHOTO BY Alpha Motor Corporation

