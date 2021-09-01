This is what the all-new Isuzu D-Max looks like as a hardcore off-roader

It’s common knowledge that the Isuzu D-Max is a truck capable of handily taking its talents off-road, so there’s no reason to think the all-new one offers anything less in this department.

That said, while the vehicle is capable on the trails, it isn’t built with just this sole purpose in mind. If you want to see what an all-new D-Max with nothing but rocks, mud, and uneven dirt in mind looks like, then check out Arctic Trucks’ take on the pickup.

The off-road specialist displayed a pre-production unit of the all-new D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, showing off a mean new look built with off-road capability as its main goal.

Details are pretty light at the moment as the company says this is just a preview, but there’s enough here to warrant excitement. Arctic Trucks says the production version will get a strengthened chassis, and will run on a Bilstein performance suspension setup and massive 35-inch tires.

Then there are the obvious bits you can observe just by looking at the thing. Oversized fenders and larger wheel wells were added to make room for the new tires, which come wrapped around rugged-looking matte-black wheels. Inside, you’ll find Arctic Truck branding on the headrests and the floor mats, as well as some nice leather.

D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 units also get a nine-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, and advanced safety features like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

The production version is scheduled to go on sale in the UK in February 2022. We really dig the look, as it says “I can go places” while keeping the aesthetic relatively subtle. What say you to something like this being made available in the Philippines?

