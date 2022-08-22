Audi’s newest concept car looks like it can go almost anywhere

Audi really is leaning in to this whole ‘sphere’ thing, isn’t it? First came the skysphere roadster concept, then the posh A8-from-the-future grandsphere and finally (or so we thought) there was the giant urbansphere that was supposedly designed for ‘Chinese megacities.’
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
NCR mayors show unity in continued implementation of no-contact apprehension program
Experts: Expect auto loan interest rates in PH to rise following BSP hike
We were told they would come as a trio, but now a fourth contender is set to muscle in on the act. What you see (sort of) above is called the activesphere, and that’s about all we know about it right now.
Audi says we’ll see the finished concept at the beginning of 2023, but we’re promised “maximum variability for an active lifestyle—both on and off-road”. Riiiight…
Thoughts in the comments below please folks…
This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.