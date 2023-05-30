The electric BMW 5-Series lets you play AirConsole games while the car is charging

BMW has teamed up with an online video games platform called AirConsole, and the new collaboration means for the occupants of the new all-electric BMW 5-Series can pass the time playing games while the car is charging.

Launched last week, the new 5-Series features a veritable swathe of tech-based firsts amid which sits the smart gaming feature. Obviously, safety first means it’s only available when the car’s parked up.

Via AirConsole, the driver and passengers can connect their smartphones to use as controllers. The fancy curved display acts as a gaming monitor. Granted, you’re not going to be picking up from where you last saved in Fortnite...at least, not yet.

Even so, there’s a choice of solo or multiplayer efforts, with 15 games available initially. Rear and front passengers can compete or team up to play racing, sports, quiz, simulation, strategy, and puzzle games.

AirConsole has over 190 games, and we’re told BMW will continue to add to the portfolio. To celebrate the feature, Bimmer has wrapped a new 5-Series in a purple, 8-bit-inspired design.

The new electric 5-Series- dubbed the BMW i5—has an 81.2kWh battery that is capable of about 480km of range, depending on spec. Topping up the juice from 10% to 80% charge can be done in roughly 30 minutes, which is relatively brief by charging standards. Yet knowing how short the attention spans of some kids can be, the gaming feature will likely come in handy for parents on taxi duty, or those families with nerves frayed by long journeys.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.