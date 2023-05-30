Car News

The electric BMW 5-Series lets you play AirConsole games while the car is charging

Play solo or compete with your passengers in multiplayer mode
by Cat Dow | 2 hours ago
Passengers playing AirConsole video games on board the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series
PHOTO: BMW

BMW has teamed up with an online video games platform called AirConsole, and the new collaboration means for the occupants of the new all-electric BMW 5-Series can pass the time playing games while the car is charging.

Launched last week, the new 5-Series features a veritable swathe of tech-based firsts amid which sits the smart gaming feature. Obviously, safety first means it’s only available when the car’s parked up.

Driver playing AirConsole video games on board the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series while the vehicle is charging

Via AirConsole, the driver and passengers can connect their smartphones to use as controllers. The fancy curved display acts as a gaming monitor. Granted, you’re not going to be picking up from where you last saved in Fortnite...at least, not yet.

Even so, there’s a choice of solo or multiplayer efforts, with 15 games available initially. Rear and front passengers can compete or team up to play racing, sports, quiz, simulation, strategy, and puzzle games.

Rear quarter view of the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series in a purple, 8-bit-inspired design

AirConsole has over 190 games, and we’re told BMW will continue to add to the portfolio. To celebrate the feature, Bimmer has wrapped a new 5-Series in a purple, 8-bit-inspired design.

The new electric 5-Series- dubbed the BMW i5—has an 81.2kWh battery that is capable of about 480km of range, depending on spec. Topping up the juice from 10% to 80% charge can be done in roughly 30 minutes, which is relatively brief by charging standards. Yet knowing how short the attention spans of some kids can be, the gaming feature will likely come in handy for parents on taxi duty, or those families with nerves frayed by long journeys.

More photos of the BMW 5-Series:

A video game being played on board the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series

A video game being played on board the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series

The all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series in a purple, 8-bit-inspired design

Image of the all-new 2023 BMW 5-Series in a purple, 8-bit-inspired design

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: BMW

