BMW is launching the next-generation 5 Series on May 24

If you recall a few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz announced the launch date of the sixth-generation E-Class just days after BMW previewed the all-new 5 Series. It was an interesting way of making noise for the executive car and it took a bit of the spotlight away from its longtime competitor. Now, the redesigned E-Class has been revealed, and it’s BMW’s turn to turn the tables.

PHOTO BY BMW

On the same day the all-new E-Class made its debut, BMW announced the launch date for the eighth-generation 5 Series. How’s that for getting back at your closest rival? Anyway, the launch of the redesigned 5 Series is set for May 24, so it won’t be long before we finally see the new car without the swirly camouflage.

The launch of a new 5 Series is an important event for BMW. While the X3 and 3 Series serve as the sales drivers, it’s the 5 Series (and X5) that rakes in a good chunk of the company’s profits. Expectations are high for this car, and the future of BMW is riding high on this model.

PHOTO BY BMW

Judging by the previous preview photos, we might see a more aggressive, upswept design from the executive sedan. Compared to the last two generations, there are sharper angles at the front, and the wider grille adds more presence. Speaking of the grille, some BMW fans will be relieved that it’s not the size of the all-new 7 Series and facelifted X7.

PHOTO BY BMW

BMW has yet to reveal all details of the next-gen 5 Series. That said, the German automaker did reveal a few things about the pure electric versions. The battery-powered 5 Series will carry the i5 name and will be available in two guises. The first is the eDrive40 that uses a single electric motor that sends 335hp to the rear wheels. The second model is the M60 xDrive with a dual-motor setup that gives the sedan all-wheel drive and 590hp. BMW will reveal the range figures come launch day.

As for the fuel-powered versions, there will be turbopetrol, turbodiesel, and plug-in hybrid options available.