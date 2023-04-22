The BMW i7 M70 is a cinema on wheels that’ll do 0-100kph under 4 seconds

To entirely misquote Mission Impossible: Fallout, the electric BMW 7 Series appears to be Halloween; a bunch of electric horsepower in a mask playing trick or treat. And if you've yet to see that film, no matter – you can pop it on the ginormous rear cinema screen while your driver attempts to replay its audacious stunts. This is the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, which just happens to be the fastest electrically motivated 7 Series on sale.

Big car, big numbers. The M70 sports BMW’s fifth-gen electric drivetrain, though here the motors have been tweaked over the M60 version, by doubling the excitation windings in the stator (six in the M70 versus three in the M60. Very Excite indeed). Which means the rear axle now features BMW’s most powerful electric motor. There’s a slightly less-powerful e-motor on the front.

In a bid to escape its own face then, this AWD capability allows the i7 to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.7s, thanks to total system outputs of 650hp and 1,014Nm of torque – 1,100Nm in fact, when in ‘M Launch Control/M Sport Boost’ mode. Top speed is a limited 250kph.

Dial it all down and BMW reckons on a range of between 487 to 560 kilometers (WLTP) thanks to a 101.7kWh (usable) battery on board the i7 M70. Find a DC charger and it’s able to accept up to 195kW meaning 100+ miles of range in ten minutes.



And while we’re on the subject of range, there’s a rather shouty MAX RANGE mode that, in news that’ll surprise nobody, extends the max range of the M70. Selecting it kills the climate control, seat heating/ventilation, and limits top speed to 90kph. BMW says this mode adds between 15-25 percent of range.

And when you want to add speed again? Floor the throttle and explore what BMW claims is this i7 M70’s “sportier side”. There’s ‘M-specific’ adaptive air suspension, a new shear panel underneath for better body rigidity, plus active steering and active roll stabilisation thrown in as standard. “This translates into an appetite for corners,” says BMW. Well, it does look hungry.

Naturally there are big M brakes hiding behind 21in alloys, and a number of exterior design tweaks including a new set of side mirrors, some bumper inlays and some logos. And the option to illuminate the kidney grille. There are new side skirts, an M70-specfic rear apron/diffuser and the option of a black rear spoiler. Numerous shades are available too, including the fetching ‘liquid copper’ and black two-tone you see here.

Inside you’re treated to the i7 cabin, along with its ‘Theatre Screen’ and Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Much assistance is of course, on offer, as is much personalisation of the cabin. BMW’s latest iDrive – 8.5 – is installed too, along with ‘M-specific’ content including different fonts and colours in the digital display.

Don’t forget, each M70 comes with its own personal Hans Zimmer, the celebrated Oscar-winner having devising a soundscape for the new flagship Bimmer... should you choose to accept this flagship Bimmer, of course.

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.