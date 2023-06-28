Wagon fans, rejoice: A BMW M5 Touring is in the works

For only the third time in its long and storied history, BMW is set to launch an all-new M5 Touring.

Yep, you did read that rather large statement correctly. After the hen’s teeth E34 and the V10-engined E61, we’re finally about to get another big-booted M5. Hurrah!

Fresh off the back of finally giving the world an M3 Touring, BMW has confirmed that its bigger brother will appear in 2024, and that it’ll use a “completely newly developed partially electrified drive system.” Sources suggest that could mean a full plug-in hybrid powertrain, although we’ll know more once we start seeing prototypes on public roads.

“Testing of the first prototypes of the new BMW M5 Touring is to commence in the next few days in urban traffic as well as on country roads and motorways around Munich and at the BMW M GmbH headquarters in Garching,” reads a BMW statement.

“The integrated application of all drive and suspension systems will then also be carried out for the new BMW M5 Touring on the Nu?rburgring's Nordschleife, among other places, with the aim of ensuring the ideal balance of sporting performance on the racetrack and superior ride comfort in everyday driving and over long distances.”

Oh boy. We are very excited indeed. Finally, the current Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 are about to get some uber-estate competition from BMW. We don’t know any specs just yet, but BMW has already unveiled the new 5-Series in its standard sedan form and a 593hp all-electric i5 M60 xDrive is part of the lineup. Plus, the soon-to-die F90 M5 gets 616hp in Competition form and 626hp in the brilliant CS.

So, over 650hp for this new hybridized M5 Touring anyone?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.