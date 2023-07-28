Got P4.89-M to burn? You can spend it on the all-new BMW 4-Series Grand Coupe

Some of us hate to admit it, but we’re getting rather used to the big grilles that BMW has been making for the past couple of years. It first appeared in the 4-Series Coupe, and has also made its way to its more practical counterpart, the 4-Series Gran Coupe.

The all-new 4-Series Gran Coupe was first shown in late 2021 for the 2022 model year. It might have taken a while, but ‘4 Series with extra doors’ has finally made its way to the Philippines. It’s among the three new cars that BMW Philippines towards the end of July, including the XM.

For the Philippines, there is only one specification available, and that’s the 420i Gran Coupe M Sport. Like the two-door version, it looks far more distinct compared to the model it is based on, the 3-Series sedan. And while it looks sleek, the 420i Gran Coupe is surprisingly practical thanks to its cargo capacity of 470 liters. In case you’re asking, that’s just 10 liters behind the more upright 3 Series.

In terms of equipment, it’s on par with the 318i Sport we reviewed earlier this year. It comes with BMW Operating System 7, along with a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch high-definition screen that serves as the instrument cluster. Mind you, the layout is different from the 3-Series, giving the 4 Gran Coupe a little more distinction.

Powering the 420i Gran Coupe M Sport is a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine. No, it doesn’t mean it has two turbos strapped in. Instead, it’s a twin-scroll turbo that’s applied in just about every BMW model unless explicitly stated. Power is rated at 184hp and 300Nm of torque, so it’s a marked increase over the 318i. It then shifts with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If you’re curious about performance figures, the 420i Gran Coupe can do the 0 to 100kph sprint in 7.8 seconds, at least according to the manufacturer. As for the price, the lone variant of the 420i Gran Coupe M Sport starts at P4,890,000, which is about a million pesos more than the 318i Sport we drove from before.

Worth it? That depends. That extra million does get you more power, torque, a unique suspension arrangement, and a touch more exclusivity.