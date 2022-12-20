We like what BMW PH has in store for 2023

BMW fans in the country are in for good news this coming 2023. During the company’s thanksgiving event last December 19, it was announced that there are several electrified models coming in, along with an all-new flagship sedan and an updated best-seller.

PHOTO BY BMW

Spencer Yu, president of BMW Philippines, said that we can wave of electric and electrified models will join the local line-up, such as the iX3 we tried out earlier this year, and the iX1. Yu added that the reception towards the automaker’s EVs has been positive, and that the number of early adopters in the country points towards a market that is ready to embrace EVs.

PHOTO BY BMW

Another (possible) electrified model we can anticipate is the all-new 7 Series. BMW Philippines confirmed its arrival next year, although there are no specifics as to what model the Philippine market will receive. Given the powertrain selections available worldwide, there is a strong chance we will get the plug-in hybrid version of the flagship sedan.

If so, that model will be the 750e xDrive that’s powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline-six that’s paired with a 145kw electric motor. Total system output is rated at 489hp and a whopping 700Nm of torque.

Given BMW Philippines’ EV push, we might even get the all-electric i7 to go along with it. Dubbed the i7 xDrive60, its electric motor is good for 400kw (or 544hp) and 745Nm of torque. Only time will tell if we’ll get this model here too.

PHOTO BY BMW

Then there’s the upcoming updated version of the company’s volume-driver, the 3 Series. Again, there are no specifics as to what variants will land here, but it’s likely we’ll get the 318i given that it’s a staple in the local lineup. For those who are curious, the 318i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes 154hp and 250Nm of torque. That said, BMW Philippines could surprise us by bringing in the punchy 320i, or even the potent 330i. Fingers crossed.

PHOTO BY BMW

But if there’s one model that piqued our interest further, that would be the 3 Series Touring. Yes, BMW Philippines is finally bringing back a station wagon in its lineup after about 15 years. The last wagon BMW sold here officially was the limited-run 525d Touring (the E61 for you Bimmer nerds out there), and the last 3 Series Touring offered here was the E46 body. That’s nearly 20 years in the making so, admittedly, we’re pretty excited about the all-new model coming here.

Bring it on, 2023.