BMW unveils the refreshed 3-Series Sedan and 3-Series Touring

It might buoy your spirits to learn that despite the proliferation of SUVs, BMW’s biggest seller by some margin is still the 3-Series. And the 4-Series, but that’s just a rebadged 3-Series Coupe.

Indeed, BMW calls it the ‘core’ of its brand, and over the 45 years it has been on sale, it’s sold over 16 million across the globe. These two new cars, then—the new 3-Series Sedan and the 3-Series Touring—are probably the most important new cars BMW will launch this year.

PHOTO BY BMW

At first glance, you might struggle to notice the change this 3 ushers in over its predecessor, but like anyone who’s been to a fitness center, a keener eye reveals the details. The lights are slimmer and feature inverted ‘L’ signatures. Narrower, too, like a suspicious parent.

The front and rear aprons have been remodeled and the “modified contours and new double bars” apparently give the grille a more “powerful” look. Which still makes it infinitely more agreeable than whatever BMW is plastering across the front of the rest of its range. Indeed, it’s also been carefully and subtly tweaked all over.

PHOTO BY BMW

The 330i—a 2.0-liter four-cylinder now, don’t forget—has been treated to a few upgrades for better power delivery. The exhaust manifold is integrated into the cylinder head, and there’s a better turbo system that helps exhaust gas cooling. Power sits at 255hp. Elsewhere, the lineup remains as before (320i/320d/330e/330d/M340d/M340i).

There’s 48V mild-hybrid tech on the 320d and the 340d, and the range-topping straight-six cars—that would be the 340d and the 340i—come as standard with all-wheel-drive. That’s an option for the 320i, 320d, and 330e, too. The eight-speed gearbox—now standard fit—gets paddles and launch control, and all cars come with lots of driver assistance including cruise control with brake function as standard.

PHOTO BY BMW

Inside, it gets BMW’s new Curved Display, made up of a 12.3-inch screen behind the wheel and a 14.9-inch control display to merge into one unit. The central air vents are slimmer, there are more touch-controlled surfaces and as standard, all 3-Series variants get Park Distance Control, Live Cockpit Plus, and an automatically dimming rearview mirror.

So, thoughts on the refreshed BMW 3-Series? Quite a respite from the brand’s other recents releases, we’d say. Do you agree? Answers in the comments, please.

More photos of the 2022 BMW 3-Series Sedan:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

More photos of the 2022 BMW 3-Series Touring:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

