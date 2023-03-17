The new BMW X1 lands in PH with a P3.89-M price tag

New month, new Bimmer.

SMC Asia Car Distributors (SMCACDC) has been very busy launching new BMW models in our market this year. After launching a new model both in January and February, it’s now back with another new one for March: the new X1.

The most compact SUV in BMW’s lineup has now gotten a refresh. It boasts a new and slightly more squarish grille, and the black plastics on the front bumper have been reduced in favor of some gray trim. At the rear, the X1 gets sharper-looking taillights and added gray trim underneath.

PHOTO BY BMW

Inside, the new X1 boasts new sport seats featuring Sensatec Perforated Black upholstery as well as power adjustment and memory functions. It also gets the BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which consists of a 10.25-inch digital information display and a 10.7-inch control display. The head unit also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for what’s under the hood, the X1 retains its 2.0-liter in-line-four Twin Power Turbo diesel engine that generates 150hp and 350Nm of torque. This is still mated to a seven-speed Steptronic transmission.

The price? The new BMW X1 stickers for a cool P3,890,000. Worth it? You tell us what you think in the comments. You can also check out more photos of the new SUV below.

More photos of the BMW X1 2023:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW