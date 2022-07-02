Does this Land Rover Defender mod fit its ‘Extreme’ billing?

Planning on using your Defender for more than just the school run? Then this could be right up your street. Meet rally raid specialists Bowler’s ‘Extreme’ Defender conversion.

This is designed for classic Defender 90, 110, and 130 variants. The obvious upgrades include those 16-inch bead-lock wheels and mammoth 35-inch tires, with bespoke front and rear suspension providing a two-inch lift and extended wheel arches ensuring they fit.

ALSO READ:

Expect faster RFID scanning, top-ups as NLEX Corp. invests P1.2-B in system upgrades

After 3 years of no progress, World Bank cancels loans for Metro Manila BRT project

Additional modifications include a new lightweight front bumper with extra recovery points, hood vents, rock sliders, and rear step kit, while there’s also an all-essential external rollcage, roof rack, and optional spotlight package. Proper stuff.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The cabin also receives a makeover, and comes complete with a leather Momo steering wheel, Recaro seats, and black gearshifters. There’s also a bespoke interior trim, Alcantara headlining, and upgraded infotainment system with, er, built-in satnav, just in case you should find yourselves lost in the desert or wherever.

Up front, an ECU remap and upgraded intercooler results in a power boost to 173hp and 437Nm of torque, while Bowler’s ‘big brake kit’ upgrade includes four-piston calipers developed in partnership with Alcon plus larger discs for peace of mind.

Customers can provide their own Defender or, for those with extra deep pockets, have Bowler source one. No word on price, but if you have to ask…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.