BYD launches new Atto 3 EV with a P1.598-M starting price

BYD Philippines confirmed a few months back that it will expand its EV lineup with the Atto 3 later in the year. Now, the all-new electric vehicle has officially landed in the Philippines.

The Atto 3 is an electric crossover about the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross, measuring 4,455mm long, 1,875mm wide, and 1,615mm tall. It has a 2,720mm wheelbase and 150mm of ground clearance.

The design isn’t too over the top, as it looks like a typical subcompact crossover. It does have those swanky-looking wheels with the wide spokes, as well as that signature BYD trim at the tip of the hood.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The inside of the Atto 3 feels more futuristic than its exterior. A plethora of white leather with black trim and subtle red accents adorn the interior. A large 12.8-inch infotainment system—which rotates, by the way—is mounted on the dash. The head unit features Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto connectivity and is mated to a six-speaker setup. There’s also a five-inch fully digital instrument cluster for the driver.

But enough about the interior. We’re sure you guys have more questions about the electric setup under the hood. The Atto 3 is powered by a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor with a maximum output of 201hp and 310Nm of torque.

This motor can be had with two different batteries: a 49.92kWh or a 60.48kWh option. The former promises 0-100kph acceleration in 7.9sec and a maximum range of 410km on a single charge. The latter, meanwhile, only does 0-100kph in 7.3sec but has a longer estimated range at 480km.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

As for its pricing, the Atto 3 starts at P1.598 million. Check out the variants and prices below:

BYD Atto 3 2023 variants and prices

BYD Atto 3 Dynamic – P1,598,000 BYD Atto 3 Premium – P1,798,000

What do you think of BYD’s newest EV? We’ll have more photos and videos of this new vehicle soon, so watch this space.

More photos of the BYD Atto 3:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia