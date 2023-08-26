The next EV BYD PH will bring in is the Atto 3

BYD Philippines, now under the stewardship of the Ayala Group, formally opened its flagship dealer along Quezon Avenue last August 25, 2023. AC Motors, the automotive arm of the Ayala Group, was recently appointed the official distributor of BYD cars in the country through its subsidiary Mobility Access Philippines Ventures, Inc. (MAPVI).

BYD Quezon Avenue is owned by Solar Transport and Automotive Resources, the former distributor of the Chinese car brand. Solar Transport also owns BYD Makati, and they are all part of BYD Philippines’ plan to have at least 12 dealerships in “key locations” in the next 12 months.

“BYD’s presence in the country was already formidable,” said MAPVI president Toti Zara. “Thus, we look forward to scaling even bigger heights and bringing the brand closer to even more Filipinos. Building your dreams has never been more attainable, and exciting.”

PHOTO BY BYD

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Speaking of exciting, in his speech Zara mentioned that the next EV they will bring in is the Atto 3 compact crossover. The Atto 3 has a 201hp electric motor that can propel the EV from 0-100kph in 7.3sec, with a range of 420km. This new model is projected to arrive by October 2023. It will join the Dolphin, Han and Tang as part of BYD’s local EV lineup.

PHOTO BY BYD

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“The BYD Quezon Avenue flagship dealership is a testament to the strong partnership of AC Motors and Solar Transport, and our commitment to our valued customers to provide service that they can rely on,” said Mark Andrew Tieng, president and CEO of Solar Transport & Automotive Resources Corp. “We can assure our clients that each BYD EV will have access to exceptional after-sales service and support, including an extensive battery warranty coverage of 8 years or 150,000 kilometers.

“The company’s trained mechanics are dedicated to providing reliable customer service, and with the aggressive global expansion efforts and government-backed incentives taking place, BYD owners in the Philippines can expect peace of mind, reliable specialists, and a seamless ownership experience.”

The Ayala Group has been aggressive in pushing for electric mobility. It has made investments in charging infrastructure, including but not limited to installing chargers in its real estate properties.

BYD is the latest Chinese brand to realign its distributor. Just days ago Inchcape Philippines became the new distributor of Changan. And two months ago SAIC took over its MG brand from the former distributor.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓