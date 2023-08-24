Inchcape Philippines is the new distributor of Changan in the country

Chinese car brand Changan has a new distributor in the Philippines: From August 2023, Inchcape Philippines will operate the distributorship across all Changan dealerships and sales outlets in the country.

Inchcape Philippines is a joint venture between British company Inchcape and CATS Group of Companies. Earlier this month, it officially took over the management of luxury brands Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Dodge, RAM, and Harley-Davidson.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is the next-gen Toyota Tamaraw that will be assembled in PH starting 2024

Remember that burned Ferrari 500 Mondial? It just sold at auction for P105 million

Prior to this, former Hyundai distributor Hyundai Asia Resources (HARI) was in charge of the Changan brand as Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI).

PHOTO BY Changan Motor Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“With global partnerships firmly embedded in Changan’s history, this agreement with Inchcape is a landmark step in Changan’s mission to pioneer auto culture and benefit human life,” said Tom Yin, vice general manager of Changan International Corporation. “In charting the future of mobility, Changan is focused on a new-energy strategy, which counts the completion of three major new special energy platforms and the complete electrification of all products among its goals.

“Combined with Inchcape’s excellence in market expansion and distribution, it is our shared ambition that more Filipinos enjoy the lasting safety that Changan automobile can provide.”

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Said Alex Hammett, managing director of Inchcape for South Asia and Pacific: “We are pleased to join hands with Changan, a leading OEM to distribute their extensive and high-quality vehicle portfolio in the Philippines. This is an exciting milestone for us as we see strong growth potential in the Philippines and opportunities for shared success with Changan.

“This is a great example of our strategy in action, accelerating the performance of our mobility company partners, and Inchcape being the automotive distributor of choice.”

Currently, there are more than 25 Changan dealerships in the country. The Chinese carmaker’s lineup in the local market comprises the Alsvin sedan and a number of crossovers: the CS35, the CS55, the Uni-T, and the Uni-K. The official release mentions the possible addition of electric vehicles to the lineup in light of Changan’s investments in new-energy platforms.