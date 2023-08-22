This is the next-gen Toyota Tamaraw that will be assembled in PH starting 2024

The past year has been nothing short of busy for Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP). Its milestone 35th year has been filled with events and launches left and right. The highlights of 2023 so far include the unveiling of a handful of important new models including the all-new Zenix and all-new Yaris Cross.

The carmaker, as we’ve anticipated, is far from done. During its 35th-anniversary celebration—which was also graced by the presence of Akio Toyoda himself—the carmaker also unveiled the Toyota IMV-0 Concept. Yes, this is the electric Tamaraw successor that we’ve all been waiting for.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Toyoda confirmed that in 2024, the next-gen Tamaraw will arrive in the Philippines as a completely knocked-down unit (CKD) and will be assembled in Toyota’s plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. Perhaps it’ll look a little something like the Rangga concept that was unveiled at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

Toyoda himself unveiled the electric concept in Thailand back in December 2022. Fast forward to February 2023, TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto reportedly confirmed the Tamaraw’s imminent revival. It was eventually trademarked in April, before it made its Philippine reveal tonight.

That’s one way to mark a milestone. We reckon the rest of the year’s going to get even busier. Let’s all keep our eyes peeled.

