Changan expands PH lineup with introduction of Uni-T, Uni-K crossovers

Changan isn’t done trying to cement its presence in the local market just yet. Less than one month after bringing in the CS55 Plus, the Chinese car brand is introducing two more models with considerably heftier price tags.

The first is the Changan Uni-T. This crossover comes equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 177hp and up to 300Nm of torque paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This is available locally with a P1,679,000 price tag.

Option two here is the Changan Uni-K. This one gets a 2.0-liter turbodiesel mill that churns out up to 229hp and 390Nm of torque, with shifting handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The asking price for this vehicle is set at P2,719,000.

The Uni-K is the more capable of the two Changans thanks to its AWD capability which the brand claims lets it tackle a wider variety of road conditions. Both, though, flaunt futuristic looks that set them apart from the rest of the competition.

Both vehicles boast front ends that feature slim headlights and intricate grille designs, and their cabins get stealthy appearances thanks to a mix of dark treatments and contrasting trim.

Neither option is lacking in features, either. Both get a premium Sony sound system (six speakers for the Uni-T and 12 for the Uni-K), subtle pop-out door handles, voice control, as well as advanced driving aids like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automated emergency braking, and front collision warning.

Of course, these price tags are pretty steep—at least if we’re talking strictly Chinese-branded offerings. Do you think these packages warrant the cost? Chime in, everyone.

