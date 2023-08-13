The Celestiq is unlike anything Cadillac has ever done before

The Cadillac Celestiq isn’t just a luxury car—this is an ultra-ultra-ultra luxury car, hand-built to order based on a customer’s personal specification. It’s not just the Cadillac of Cadillacs, it’s the Rolls-Royce of Cadillacs. Makes sense, then, that it costs as much as Rolls-Royce, too.
Cadillac has announced that the first round of Celestiq customers will begin the process of customizing their cars with the help of a personal concierge and the company’s designers, and just about anything is possible. When Cadillac first detailed the Celestiq, we knew it would be priced “north of $300,000,” but now, the company confirms this flagship of flagships will start at $340,000 (P19.2 million before taxes)—and that’s before customers go wild with options.
Each Celestiq will be hand-built at General Motors’ Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, in a special area the company calls the Artisan Center. (We’re dying to see inside this place, by the way.) Only six cars will be built at a time, and given the astronomical limits of personalization, no two should be alike. No two better be alike, anyway. Get creative, people.
The Celestiq is stunning. Long and low with an exaggerated fastback profile, it’s got incredible presence—and that’s before you step inside. A 55-inch display dominates the dashboard, and the rest of the car is truly the stuff of champagne wishes and caviar dreams.
Under that big ol’ body, the Celestiq is powered by a 111kWh battery pack and pair of electric motors, cranking out 600hp and 868Nm of torque. The Celestiq can accept DC fast-charging at speeds up to 200kW, and it’ll have all the necessary technology to use Cadillac’s new Ultra Cruise, an expanded version of its Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant that’ll work on more than just pre-mapped highways.
Rolls-Royce money for a Cadillac might sound absurd, but man, the Celestiq sure seems worth it.
More photos of the Cadillac Celestiq:
NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.