Forget shiny Escalades—Cadillac is building one with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8

This absolute behemoth is the Cadillac Escalade V—the first-ever SUV to wear Cadillac’s “high-performance” V-Series badge. Quite how performance-orientated you can make a 2.6 ton, 5.4m long Escalade remains to be seen, but consider us intrigued.

PHOTO BY Cadillac

Cadillac hasn’t released any technical information yet, but this Twitter teaser gives away the V8 hiding under that tectonic plate of a hood. A 420hp 6.2-liter V8 is available on standard Escalades, so expect this to be a variation of the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 unit. It might not quite have the 668hp of its sedan sibling, but it’ll still be monstrous.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In terms of styling, the V gets a blacked-out grille and a new front bumper up front, whilst round the back, there’s a chunky quad-exit exhaust and a definitely-not-just-for-show diffuser.

Thoughts, Internet?

PHOTO BY Cadillac

PHOTO BY Cadillac

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Cadillac

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.