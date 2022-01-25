Car News

Forget shiny Escalades—Cadillac is building one with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8

The high-performance version will officially be called the ‘Escalade V’
by Greg Potts | 4 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Cadillac
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Cadillac

This absolute behemoth is the Cadillac Escalade V—the first-ever SUV to wear Cadillac’s “high-performance” V-Series badge. Quite how performance-orientated you can make a 2.6 ton, 5.4m long Escalade remains to be seen, but consider us intrigued.

undefined

Cadillac hasn’t released any technical information yet, but this Twitter teaser gives away the V8 hiding under that tectonic plate of a hood. A 420hp 6.2-liter V8 is available on standard Escalades, so expect this to be a variation of the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 unit. It might not quite have the 668hp of its sedan sibling, but it’ll still be monstrous.

In terms of styling, the V gets a blacked-out grille and a new front bumper up front, whilst round the back, there’s a chunky quad-exit exhaust and a definitely-not-just-for-show diffuser.

Thoughts, Internet?

undefined

undefined

undefined

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

