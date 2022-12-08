Canoo might have just built the world’s cutest military vehicle

So, Canoo has just unveiled Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) for the United States Army. First thought? We’re not supposed to find this thing intimidating, are we? Because we don’t.

To be honest, the Canoo LTV looks like a small van that’s dressed up to play a round of paintball. Thankfully, intimidation isnâ€™t really one of this electric vehicle’s goals.

Canoo says that the LTV is a jack-of-all-trades that’s designed for passenger ergonomics and taking on â€œextreme environmentsâ€ and using â€œstealth configurations. By the sound of that, this is something that either a) wants to keep its presence subtle, or b) will be doing much of its work away from exploding rockets.

The LTV can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck. It also features a proprietary attachment system for different types of accessories, as well as mounts, racks, storage boxes, tents, or tactical systems. Here’s to hoping that slapping on a .50 cal to the roof isn’t out of the equation.

All that utility will be propelled by an electric all-wheel-drive system that churns out up to 600hp. This Canoo also features a raised suspension and 32-inch all-terrain tires to help it push through less-than-stellar stretches of terrain.

Canoo says the LTV’s full specs will be revealed closer to production. Think this vehicle has what it takes to be in the military?