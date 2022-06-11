Carbon-fiber bodykits for Teslas are now a thing

The catchily titled ‘Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization’ has announced its latest customized electric cars, and they are thus. Meet the ADRO Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

We’re assured the eye-catching new additions are built from dry, “super-premium” prepreg carbon fiber, as opposed to wet. Clearly, wet carbon fiber is for rookies.

The full suite encompasses all the usual suspects built from this stronger, very premium CF: a new front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler. The kit claims to reduce drag on the Model Y by 4.4%, and by 3.2% on the Model 3. Looks like a very subtle suspension upgrade is also part of the package.

ADRO confidently says the new kit not only reduces drag, but improves handling and (interestingly) acceleration on both its Teslas. “Our clients crave designs that are unique to them while improving both form and function,” said ADRO technology boss Sean Yoon.

“Our focus is on creating a special vehicle aesthetic that matches their personality while serving to improve vehicle performance.”

You can buy the fully kitted cars—the Model 3 staring at $52,490 (roughly P2.79 million) or $68,490 (P3.64 million) for the Model Y—or just get the kit on its own. That’ll set you back $5,500 (P292,000). We're yet to find out whether those bright pink wheels are part of the purchase price, though.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

