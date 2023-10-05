Chery says its latest mini EV can actually go the distance

Chinese automakers have been rolling out mini electric vehicles left, right, and center. By the looks of things, it’s becoming a bit of a craze over there. And just about every major Chinese manufacturer have at least a few in their lineup.

Chery already has several mini EVs in all the companies it owns. Of course, that isn’t stopping the brand from coming up with another one. Launched under the Kaiyi brand, it’s called the Shiyue, and it has a bold claim.

According to the manufacturer, this tiny EV can get up to 301km on a single charge. That’s far more than most of its competitors that usually do 250km or less. However, that long range is exclusive to the top spec model which doesn’t have a name for now. There are other battery pack options available as well, one offering 155km of range and the other with 210km.

PHOTO BY Kaiyi

Obviously, this kind of EV doesn’t have performance in mind. These are primarily made for the city, after all. But if you have to know how much power the Shiyue makes, there are two output options. The base model produces 47hp while the more powerful version churns out 54hp.

Typical of mini EVs from China, the Shiyue has a wide variety of funky colors on hand, as well as playful and colorful interiors. Given its size, it will carry four people at most.

Chery will release more information about the Kaiyi Shiyue this month. As for its competition, there are way too many to list if we were to scour through Chinese auto buyers guides. That said, its some of its primary competitors include the Geely Panda, Wuling Mini EV, and the Baojun Kiwi EV.