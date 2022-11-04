Chevrolet Suburban, Camaro, Tahoe and Corvette see massive price bumps in PH

We know the exchange rate is bad, but damn—this price increase is really giving us the sweats.

Drop by the official Chevrolet Philippines website and you’ll notice that the brand has implemented some pretty steep price bumps across its lineup. US-made units, in particular, now cost significantly more.

The 2022 Chevrolet Suburban Z71 4x4 has taken the biggest hit, going from P5,719,888 to a whopping P8,634,888. That’s an almost P3 million difference for the full-size SUV. Performance cars like the Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette weren’t spared, either. The latter, in fact, has gone from P10,502,888 to P12,421,888.

You can check out Chevrolet Philippines’ updated 2022 price list below:

Chevrolet Philippines price update

Chevrolet Suburban Z71 4x4 - From P5,719,888 to P8,634,888 Chevrolet Suburban High Country 4x4 - from P7,972,888 to P9,636,888 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 4x4 - P5,076,888 to P7,702,888 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - P10,502,888 to P12,421,888 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2.0 Turbo - P3,697,888 to P4,066,888

These changes are rough, and we feel bad for buyers who planned on pulling the trigger on any of these models soon. We’ve already reached out to Chevrolet Philippines for a statement regarding these updates.

Well, it looks like some peoples’ dream cars may have to wait a bit—at least until the exchange rate settles down, we reckon.

