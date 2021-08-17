All 112 units of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 have been snapped up

It’s ‘heritage.’ That’s how Lamborghini itself describes the interior of the new Countach unveiled in California, and the one you see here. Both the external paint job and the red/black leather interior were designed to commemorate Boss Ferruccio’s own LP400 S back in the day.

We’re opening with the interior because this is the closest mere mortals will get to experiencing the new Countach. Just 112 are being built, each costing €2 million (P119.3 million) plus taxes, and Lamborghini has confirmed to Top Gear that they’re all sold out.

Not entirely unsurprising, but still...all gone. While we’re (digitally) sat inside the Countach’s cockpit, which closely resembles the Sián’s—including that fighter-jet inspired starter button—let us explain a new function on the 8.4-inch touchscreen: the ‘Stile’ button.

Once pressed, says Lamborghini, this Stile button “explains the Countach design philosophy to its privileged audience.” Privileged indeed. The new Countach packs a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 pumping out 770hp on its own, while a 48V electric motor sits between that engine and the seven-speed ‘ISR’ gearbox for an additional 34hp.

Allied to four-wheel drive, the new Countach is capable of 0-100kph in 2.8sec, 0-200kph in 8.6sec, and a top speed of 356kph. The whole car weighs 1,595kg (dry), features a 43/57 front/rear weight distribution, and even an electronically controlled rear spoiler with three positions.

“The first Countach has been present in our Centro Stile as a model for some years now,” said Lamborghini’s design boss Mitja Borkert. “Whenever I look at it, it gives me goosebumps and it serves as the perfect reminder for me and the entire design team to design every future Lamborghini in a visionary and futuristic way.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

