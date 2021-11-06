Do you want your Suzuki Jimny with portal axles? Step right this way

A company called delta4x4 has decided that what the Suzuki Jimny really needs isn’t a newer, more efficient engine or better on-road manners or electrification or more creature comforts or any of those mundane things. It decided on something a little more...heavy metal.

Portal axles. The Swiss-based company prides itself on “exceptional and unusual conversions,” and has thus upgraded a small run of Jimnys with tech recently made famous by the G- and E-Class 4x4 squared.

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The main benefit of portal axles is way more ground clearance—the axle tubes and hubs are mounted higher than the centerline of the wheels. Ergo, more ground clearance. And higher ground clearance provides fairly obvious benefits if you’re into extreme motoring. Indeed, there’s a winch bolted onto the front of this Jimny, equipped for three tons.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Delta’s Jimny gets 100% diff locks for both front and rear axles, along with a 4cm body lift via adjustable shocks connected with remote reservoir tech. The wheels are massive, too: 18-inch items wrapped in all-terrain Cooper tires. Eighteens! The wheels even get replaceable collision guards to protect against off-road damage. And curbs. Always beware of curbs.

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

Continue reading below ↓

The new axles, shocks and wheels boost the wee Jimny’s ground clearance by a whopping 40cm underneath the diffs, and yet we’re informed it’s 1.8 meters in overall height—75mm more than a regular Jimny.

Only 12 are being built—the first cars have already been sold—and it’s been homologated for Switzerland and Germany. Prices start at €56,000 (P3.28 million), rising to €65,000 (P3.81 million) for the one with the diff locks.

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

PHOTO BY Delta4x4

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.