Dodge now provides live technical support to those attempting to tune their muscle cars

Remember when, back in November 2021, Dodge announced its intention to hire a ‘Chief Donut Maker’ on a $150,000 salary? Well, it’s now back with another brilliantly crazy idea—a special telephone hotline that provides live technical support to anyone in the process of modifying their muscle car.

That’s right: If you’re in the US, you can call the (800) 998-1110 hotline for advice from ‘performance experts’ who’ll be able to help with the fitment of any parts from Dodge’s new ‘Direct Connection’ portfolio. Handy.

Direct Connection bits apparently include competition-spec components, crate engines, graphics packages, and vintage parts. There are also full tuning kits, including one that’ll take your Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye up to 885hp. A helping hand fitting that sounds like a very good idea indeed...

“Hello? Hello, is that Dodge? Excellent. Could you please instruct me on how to best perform a wheelie? No, I’m certainly not at the traffic lights...”

