Jeep, Dodge, and Ram release updated price lists for PH market

Ford isn’t the only American car manufacturer that’s planted roots here in the Philippine market. Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have a presence locally as well under the management of the Auto Nation Group.
While not as big on mass-market appeal as Ford is, these brands arguably offer the more interesting (and definitely more premium) offerings from the US. If you’ve been planning on buying any of their cars, though, you’ll want to take note of the three brands’ adjusted price lists. Check them out below:
Dodge prices
- Dodge Challenger R/T Scatpack 6.4L HEMI V8 widebody - P5,150,000
- Dodge Charger R/T Scatpack 6.4L HEMI V8 widebody - P5,150,000
Jeep prices
- Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 2.0L 4x4 - P4,650,000
- Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2.0L 4x4 - P4,850,000
- Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L 4x4 - P5,150,000
- Jeep Gladiator Sport 3.6L V6 4x4 - P3,890,000
- Jeep Gladiator Overland 3.6L V6 4x4 - P4,550,000
- Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 3.6L V6 4x4 - P5,150,000
RAM prices
- RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L V8 HEMI - P4,550,000
- RAM 1500 TRX 6.2L V8 HEMI - P8,850,000
A large portion of the lineups above have seen price increases. Both the Dodge Challenger and Charger are more expensive now, and the same goes for both available RAM 1500 variants. Some units from Jeep have retained their pre-update pricing, though.
Those are some pretty sizable changes for some models. Will this new price list push any of these offerings out of your shortlist? Let us know in the comments.
