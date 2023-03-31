Nissan is making a one-off R32 Skyline GT-R EV

Nissan has revealed it is working on an electrified version of its fabled R32 Skyline GT-R and hoo boy is this going to spark some debate.

From the short amount of text accompanying the teaser video below, we’re informed that the one-off prototype ‘R32 EV’ was the idea of an engineer who joined Nissan with a ‘longing for the GT-R.’

“I want to build a more exciting car by adding the latest electrification technology that I am involved with to my favorite car,” this engineer is quoted as saying.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the R32 EV project will simply add electrification to the Skyline’s combustion engine to create a hybrid, not least because the video shows the GT-R starting up its engine and idling. Perhaps it just shows the start of this particular R32’s journey.

