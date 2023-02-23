Will the next-gen Toyota Innova still be made in the Philippines?

It’s been several months since Toyota premiered the third-generation Innova. The popular MPV made its global debut back in November 2022, and it’s been raking in sales over in Indonesia and India. At the moment, it’s only those two countries that have the all-new model, but that’s about to change soon.

Toyota Indonesia has announced that it has begun exports of the redesigned Innova, and that the first batch of MPVs is headed toward different parts of the globe. Toyota Indonesia says the Innova will be exported to Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. On top of that, the company says it will maintain its position as one of Toyota’s main exporters of electrified vehicles.

The last bit that got us thinking: Does this mean the next-gen Innova units in the Philippines will be made in Indonesia? Given that the Indonesian and Thai facilities have the capacity to build hybrid models, that might just be the case. Those factories have the capability to produce models that utilize the Toyota TNGA-C platform, the chassis that the all-new Innova uses now. It also looks like Indonesia will be the main production and export hub for the Innova, judging by the company’s statement.

If the Philippine-spec Innova will come from Indonesia, it will be the fifth model in the local lineup sourced from that country. As it stands, the Fortuner, Avanza, Veloz, and Raize are local models offered here that are imported from Indonesia.

At this point, you’re probably wondering what’s next for Philippine production. There’s a good chance that the next-generation Vios will be assembled here, and Toyota Motor Philippines president Atsuhiro Okamoto said that the future Tamaraw will roll out of the Santa Rosa, Laguna plant.

